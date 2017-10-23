SKOWHEGAN — Maine Center for Dental Medicine will provide free screening and emergency dental services to veterans from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at 59 Pleasant St. Space is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.
For an appointment, call 474-9503.
