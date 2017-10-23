SKOWHEGAN — A Halloween parade will start at 10:30 a.m. starting and ending at the Federated Church. The event, which will tour downtown, is hosted by Main Street Skowhegan and the Skowhegan Public Library.

Participants can dress up in their favorite costume and be prepared to trick-or-treat at downtown businesses.

This event is rain or shine, so keep rain boots and poncho’s ready. Additional parking can be found at the shopping plaza across from Southside Tavern. The Skowhegan Area Chamber members will host a Trunk or Treat event from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Federated Church parking lot.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit skowheganchamber.com.

