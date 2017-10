AUGUSTA

Sunday at 9:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Thurston Road.

1:00 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sparrow Drive.

1:08 p.m., property was recovered on Oak and Dickman streets.

1:14 p.m., property was recovered on Western Avenue.

1:27 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:52 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Stephen King Drive.

2:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on New England Road.

2:14 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

5:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Kayla Lane.

7:06 p.m., a well-being check was performed on High Ridge Drive.

9:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

9:17 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Cedar Street.

Monday at 3:18 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Chamberlain Street.

4:19 a.m., property was recovered on Stone Street.

BELGRADE

Monday at 12:09 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Augusta Road.

GARDINER

Friday at 2:05 p.m., theft was reported on Bridge Street.

6:31 p.m., a well-being check was performed on McGee Drive.

Saturday at 4:57 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Bridge Street.

7:24 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Main Avenue.

6:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Monday at 2:23 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Enterprise Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Sunday at 4:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

7:16 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

8:07 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

Monday at 3:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Second Street.

MONMOUTH

Friday at 11:34 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Karen Avenue.

12:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sanborn Road.

8:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Pond Road.

ARRESTS

CHELSEA

Friday at 11:40 p.m., Ryan David Morgan, 23, of Litchfield was arrested on charges of failing to stop for an officer and driving to endanger, after a traffic stop was performed on Togus Road.

GARDINER

Saturday at 1:11 p.m., Devin M. Fry, 24, of Augusta was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, after a traffic stop was performed on Brunswick Avenue.

