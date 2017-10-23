PENOBSCOT — Maine game wardens are searching for the person who shot and mortally wounded a young American bald eagle near a state park in Penobscot County earlier this month.

The warden service said the eagle was found by officials in a remote corner of Penobscot County northeast of Baxter State Park on Oct. 13. The bird had suffered a severe shotgun wound and had to be euthanized, the service said.

Although bald eagles are no longer listed as an endangered species, they are still protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940, which prohibits shooting, pursuing, poisoning, trapping, molesting or disturbing bald and golden eagles.

The service is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact officials.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.