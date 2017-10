IN CANAAN, Sunday at 10:58 p.m., a report of an assault was investigated on Hinckley Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 3:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pond Road.

IN DETROIT, Sunday at 4:12 p.m., a complaint was investigated on Troy Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 2:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

Monday at 7:52 a.m., a theft was reported on Center Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 6:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

10:50 a.m., vandalism was reported on South Street.

11:14 a.m., theft was reported on High Street.

7:37 p.m., threatening was reported on Broadway.

Monday at 12 p.m., harassment was reported on Porter Hill Road.

IN JAY, Monday at 3:47 p.m., brush fire was reported on Franklin Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 10:15 a.m., vandalism was reported on Fall Street.

5:18 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street. A person was taken to the hospital.

7:48 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Laney Road.

IN MOSCOW, Sunday at 12:49 p.m., an ATV accident was reported on Stream Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 10:46 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

2:25 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from St. Albans Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 2:03 p.m., the first of several callers reported a brush fire on Interstate 95.

Monday at 6:28 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.

IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 11:03 a.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Bemis Road.

12:34 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 11:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

1:57 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bennett Avenue.

4:51 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on North Avenue.

5:59 p.m., a motor vehicle accident was reported on Red Bridge Road.

11:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Notch Road.

Monday at 2:59 a.m., a complaint was taken from St. James Street.

8:15 a.m., a trespass complaint was taken from Water Street.

8:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

9:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cross Street.

IN STRONG, Sunday at 5:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Farmington Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:39 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Vaughan Court.

11:23 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported at TD Banknorth on Main Street.

11:48 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Main Street.

12:06 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at Orchard Park Apartments, Building 2, on Crestwood Drive.

12:20 p.m., a fight was reported at Orchard Park Apartments, Building 2, on Crestwood Drive.

1:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

3:13 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported a person was missing.

5:08 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage store on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:15 p.m., a caller from South Grove Street reported a person was missing.

6:37 p.m., a theft was reported on Ticonic Street.

6:51 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Louise Avenue.

6:59 p.m., a burglary was reported on Crawford Street.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 7:41 a.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

2:59 p.m., harassment was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

7:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.

Monday at 3:16 p.m., burglary was reported on Butterfield Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday, Jonathan Maginnos, 25, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear.

Colby Dunham, 26, of Bangor, was arrested on charges of failure to appear and operating under the influence.

Shawn Smith, 47, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday, Steve Letarte, 23, of Rumford, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Lance Pagelman, 23, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of operating without a license.

Robert Hunter, 48, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

Cristina Dellefemine, 27, of Dixfield, was arrested on a warrant.

Robert Cote, 36, of North New Portland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday, Justin Tingman, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Monday, Jody Morris, 41, of Wilton, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 10:48 p.m., Emmanuel Echevarria, 33, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with operating an unregistered vehicle 150-plus days, and operating a vehicle without a license.

10:48 p.m., Danica Nicole Miller, 22, of Damariscotta, was arrested and charged with failure to give correct name, address or date of birth, and permitting unlawful use.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.