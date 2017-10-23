High seeds abound among the local teams entering this postseason. Lawrence, Winslow and Madison all roll into the Class B, C and D playoffs, respectively, as second seeds, while Skowhegan even captured the top seed in Class B North.

Of all the teams that will open their playoff runs at home — a group that also includes Cony, Messalonskee and Gardiner — few carry as much of a noteworthy distinction as Nokomis, which captured the third seed in Class C North at 6-2.

Weekly Honor Roll • Lawrence's Isaiah Schooler gained 364 all purpose yards in a 41-27 win over Messalonskee. Schooler ran for 192 yards, had three catches for 81 yards, and had a 91-yard kick return for a touchdown. • Logan Fortin of Lawrence caught a touchdown pass and had an interception in the Bulldogs' win over Messalonskee. • Hunter Washburn of Skowhegan ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Mt. Blue. • Skowhegan quarterback Marcus Christopher threw five touchdown passes in the win over Mt. Blue. • Messalonskee's Tyler Lewis ran for 188 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Lawrence. Lewis also had a sack and a fumble recovery on defense. • Jacob Nelson of Mount View had two interceptions in a loss to Winthrop/Monmouth. • Madison's Sean Whalen scored four touchdowns in a 44-8 win over Spruce Mountain. • Ryan Fredette of Winslow ran for 218 yards, including a 97-yard touchdown run, in a 32-29 win at MCI.

The logic is simple enough. The Warriors may not be the only team that will open the postseason on their home field. They will, however, be the only one doing so for the first time.

“The boys were willing to take it one week at a time,” coach Jake Rogers said. “We had some ups, we had some downs, but every week they were willing to try to learn something new.”

Success and winning haven’t been the norm in Newport, where the Warriors have never made a state final, last made a playoff appearance in 2014 and were coming off back-to-back winless seasons in Class B. But Nokomis made the move down to Class C for this fall, and under Rogers’ leadership quickly became a team to beat.

“They were very receptive with change,” he said. “We changed the offense and defense, guys gained different positions. … I credit the kids a lot. They just were very receptive to the way I want to coach. The kids were the ones that turned it around the way it did.”

Rogers, in his first year at the helm after serving as an assistant at Lawrence, said the team’s transition into a winner was a gradual process, but that it was around Week 4 or 5 when he knew the team was a legitimate contender.

“I noticed it more in practice. The kids really started honing in a little bit better,” he said. “The older guys were commanding more from the younger guys. … They wanted to go really aggressive in practice, and I felt that was when I was like ‘All right, they’re starting to understand.’ ”

The Warriors will face their first playoff test in No. 6 Maine Central Institute, and Rogers isn’t about to let himself or his team bask too much in what’s been a dream season.

“It can go south real fast, too,” he said. “I take everything with a grain of salt. I just want to keep the kids having a level head, not being satisfied with making the playoffs.”

• • •

Two of the Pine Tree Conference Class B’s top players suffered knee injuries Friday night, and with the playoffs set to begin, their teams await news on the severity of the injuries.

Messalonskee senior Austin Pelletier, the leading rushing in the conference, went down midway through the second quarter of a 41-27 loss at Lawrence. Playing safety, Pelletier got his feet tangled up with a teammate, coach Brad Bishop said.

“I talked to him today. There’s no swelling,” Bishop said Sunday night. “He wants to play and he was walking around today.”

Messalonskee is the No. 4 seed in the Class B North playoffs and will host No. 5 Brewer on Friday. Pelletier’s availability won’t be known until later this week after he sees a doctor, Bishop said.

Lawrence fullback/defensive end Tyler Larouche also suffered a knee injury in the game. Early in the second quarter, Larouche caught a pass in the right flat, near the Messalonskee sideline. When he planted his leg to make a cut, Larouche went down.

“It didn’t seem like it was a contact injury,” Lawrence coach John Hersom said.

As the No. 2 seed in Class B North, Lawrence earned a bye to the semifinals and will not play this week. Larouche will see a doctor this week to determine the extent of his injury.

“Hopefully we’ll get some better news near the end of the week,” Hersom said.

• • •

Following Saturday’s season-ending loss to Winthrop/Monmouth, Mount View head coach Rick Leary expressed his thanks to the Mount View school community.

“I appreciate the coaches and support from the community and everyone that’s been involved. They’ve been wonderful to me,” Leary said.

A longtime area assistant coach, Leary had been out of coaching a few years. After the death of his wife Deb last December, Leary decided to get back in the game when he heard the Mount View job was open. Leary said he enjoyed this season back in coaching, but at 62 he’s not sure if he’ll return. Mount View went 2-6, just missing the Class D North playoffs.

“I’m not happy with our record. I feel like I could have done a better job getting the kids prepared. I’m at a crossroads right now. I’ll make a decision in a few weeks,” Leary said.

• • •

A number of Winslow football players are participating in a W Club trick or treat event at the high school on Halloween night. The W Club is a Winslow High School leadership and service club. The W Club has teamed up with the Central Maine Jeep Owners to host the event in the Winslow High School parking lot.

The trick or treat will go from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Halloween. W Club members will be in costume to ready to hand out treats.

