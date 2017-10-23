CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has sent a letter to President Trump asking that his administration reconsider its decision to deport nearly 70 Indonesians who lost their bid to remain in the U.S. and fear persecution if returned home.

The Republican governor said a 2010 program that then-Gov. Jeanne Shaheen – now one of the state’s Democratic senators – helped develop has allowed the Indonesians to stay if they regularly checked in with immigration officials. In recent months, however, many have been told to buy airline tickets to return to Indonesia. A federal judge in Boston has put that on hold.

Sununu, in his letter dated Friday, said the families have become an integral part of their neighborhoods, schools and churches and they seek to practice their Christian faith without fear of persecution.

It wasn’t immediately known if the Trump administration responded.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.