Amazon Corp. said Monday that it has received 238 location proposals for its planned second headquarters from cities and regions in 53 states, provinces, districts and territories across North America. They include at least two confirmed proposals from Maine.
A spokesman for the Seattle-based online retail giant said the company won’t disclose how many proposals it received from Maine by last Thursday’s deadline. Two are already known: one from the Brunswick Landing office park in Brunswick, and another from the town of Scarborough that would place Amazon’s HQ2 on the site of harness racing venue Scarborough Downs.
Officials involved in those proposals confirmed that they were submitted on time but would not disclose the details of their offers.
According to Amazon’s website, it received proposals from all but seven U.S. states, as well as several Canadian provinces and Mexican states.
HQ2 would be Amazon’s second headquarters in North America after the original in Seattle. The company said it plans to invest over $5 billion in construction, and that the headquarters would employ up to 50,000 people.
The average annual compensation for each of those jobs, including benefits, would exceed $100,000, it said.
J. Craig Anderson can be contacted at 791-6390 or at:
Twitter: jcraiganderson