Amazon Corp. said Monday that it has received 238 location proposals for its planned second headquarters from cities and regions in 53 states, provinces, districts and territories across North America. They include at least two confirmed proposals from Maine.

A spokesman for the Seattle-based online retail giant said the company won’t disclose how many proposals it received from Maine by last Thursday’s deadline. Two are already known: one from the Brunswick Landing office park in Brunswick, and another from the town of Scarborough that would place Amazon’s HQ2 on the site of harness racing venue Scarborough Downs.

An employee brings her dog into an Amazon building in Seattle where canines are welcome. The company will decide in 2018 where to locate its second headquarters. Associated Press/Elaine Thompson, file Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Officials involved in those proposals confirmed that they were submitted on time but would not disclose the details of their offers.

According to Amazon’s website, it received proposals from all but seven U.S. states, as well as several Canadian provinces and Mexican states.

HQ2 would be Amazon’s second headquarters in North America after the original in Seattle. The company said it plans to invest over $5 billion in construction, and that the headquarters would employ up to 50,000 people.

The average annual compensation for each of those jobs, including benefits, would exceed $100,000, it said.

J. Craig Anderson can be contacted at 791-6390 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: jcraiganderson

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.