The Earth is warming. There is no question about this. The meteorological data confirm this. The increasing frequency and intensity of storms, i.e. hurricanes, confirm this. The melting of the ice pack and the glaciers confirms this.

What can be argued is how much of this warming is due to natural earth cycles and how much is due to the effects of humans. But this doesn’t really matter. At the present time, we do not know how to change the natural earth cycles, but we can reduce the impact on global warming that is caused by our high-carbon lifestyle.

One of the most effective ways to reduce carbon dioxide production is through the marketplace with a bipartisan program called carbon fee and dividend. A fee is charged where carbon fuels are produced and the resulting money is distributed equally to all citizens. Studies show that this would encourage industry to develop low carbon impact techniques and we would be repaid for any increase in the cost of products or fuel. For more information please go to citizensclimatelobby.org.

The bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus of the U.S. House of Representatives is already working on this problem. Please encourage your legislator, Reps. Chellie Pingree or Bruce Poliquin, to join the 50-plus legislators in the caucus and work with them to reduce global warming.

Paul Forman

Albion

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.