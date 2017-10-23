FARMINGTON — A refrigerator fire late Saturday night caused residents of 35 apartments at Foothills Heights, 276 Fairbanks Road, to evacuate for about an hour.

The basement tenant, in the old hospital complex, was able to put out the 10:46 p.m. fire with an extinguisher, Farmington Fire Chief Terry Bell, said.

Mutual aid was called out for a fire at an apartment building but canceled once Farmington Fire arrived and found a tenant had snuffed the fire. Sun Journal photo

There was little fire damage, but a lot of smoke damage. The basement was full of smoke, and it drifted up into the second and third floor apartments, he said.

Farmington Police Department officers helped the fire department’s small crew evacuate all tenants while firefighters cleared the smoke.

The tenant of the basement apartment was not injured but was left homeless. She is being helped by the American Red Cross, he said.

Bell could not name the resident, and employees of the apartment complex owner, Foothills Management, would not release the name of the tenant.

The apartment was the only one that was not refurbished when others were a few years ago, Bell said he was told. It will be now, he said. It was the only apartment damaged in the incident.

Mutual aid from surrounding fire departments was called out, but was canceled once firefighters arrived at the scene, he said.

