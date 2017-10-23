FARMINGTON — Voters in 10 towns have a chance to weigh in Tuesday on a $33.63 million budget for Regional School Unit 9.

It is the fourth yes-or-no validation referendum to be held this year. Others in June, August and September failed. Two of the spending plans represented $1 million increases and a third represented a nearly $1 million decrease from the 2016-17 budget.

RSU 9 validation referendum Chesterville: noon to 8 p.m., Town Office Farmington: noon to 7 p.m., Community Center Industry: 2 to 8 p.m., Town Office New Sharon: noon to 7 p.m., Town Office New Vineyard: 1 to 7 p.m., Smith Hall Starks: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Center Temple: 1 to 7 p.m., Town Hall Vienna: 1 to 7 p.m., Fire Station Weld: 4 to 8 p.m., Town Office Wilton: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Town Office

The spending proposal for 2017-18 approved by a majority of district voters on Wednesday, Oct. 11, represents an increase of $887,984 over last year’s school budget. The district is operating on the budget approved earlier this month as allowed by law.

It factors in 75 new students who moved into the district since April. In addition, it includes $100,000 for two special education out-of-district placements and a part-time nursing position.

It also represents an overall 2.06 percent decrease in assessments to the towns. The school board used an additional $729,000 received from the state to lower the assessments.

