South Portland police say they have apprehended the man who has been breaking into homes in the city’s East End during daylight hours and stealing large quantities of jewelry, cash and precious metals.

Police arrested Shawn Baker, 29, of Westbrook on Friday and charged him with seven counts of burglary, Lt. Frank Clark said Monday. Baker was being held Monday night at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland on $2,500 cash bail.

Clark said it appears that Baker used public transportation to travel from his home in Westbrook to the victims’ houses in South Portland. The burglaries, many involving unlocked homes, started in August and continued through October.

“We graciously provided the transportation to the Cumberland County Jail, where Baker is currently being held,” Clark said.

Large quantities of jewelry and other items that were stolen have been recovered at local pawnshops, secondhand dealers, and even in a dumpster, Clark said. Police plan to do everything they can to make sure the stolen items are returned to their owners.

“Given the sheer quantity of recovered items to date, this will undoubtedly be a daunting task. It will, however, also be equally rewarding, given not only the monetary value of some of the items, but sentimental value of some of the particular items as well,” Clark said.

He said the department’s investigative reports will be turned over to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office for further review and prosecution.

The burglaries happened in the neighborhood bordered by Highland Avenue and Elm and Mussey streets.

