Portland police said a sport utility vehicle crashed into an outer wall of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Monday evening but caused very little damage to the historic building at 307 Congress St.

Lt. Heath Gorham said the driver of the Toyota Highlander told police that he hit the church after he swerved to avoid striking another vehicle.

Gorham said the driver, who was not charged, did not suffer any injuries. His vehicle had to be towed from the crash scene.

The Cathedral, which was built between 1866 and 1869, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985.

