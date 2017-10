A truck fire in the northbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike in West Gardiner forced state police to shut down those lanes Monday night.

The Maine Turnpike Authority tweeted that the truck fire took place just after 10 p.m. between the West Gardiner barrier toll at mile 100 and the end of the Maine Turnpike at Mile 109.

Motorists are being told they must exit the turnpike at or before Exit 86 in Sabattus.

The northbound lanes were still closed as of 11:10 p.m., according to state police.

