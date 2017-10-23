Hooray for President Donald Trump’s action of protecting religious freedom to allow employers (and others) to refuse to provide insurance coverage for female workers to obtain birth control medications and services, on grounds of conscience.

This part of “Obamacare” seemed outrageous to me. I do not know whether Obamacare really helps poor people receive affordable health care. But to force people to go against their religious convictions in the matter is totally un-American. Praise the Lord for our president’s pro-life stand.

Sr. Kathryn Kelm

Waterville

