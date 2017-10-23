With wet weather in the forecast, several high schools adjusted their soccer playoff schedules, with many games moved from Wednesday to Tuesday.
Here’s the updated quarterfinal round schedule:
BOYS SOCCER
A North
Tuesday
• No. 8 Cony at No. 1 Bangor, 6:30 p.m.
• No. 5 Mt. Blue at No. 4 Mt. Ararat, 6 p.m.
C South
Tuesday
• No. 8 Carrabec at Maranacook, 6 p.m.
Of note: Should the game between No. 6 Lisbon and No. 3 Hall-Dale be postponed, the teams would meet Thursday at Thomas College at 3:30 p.m. No. 7 Traip at No. 2 Monmouth would also play Thursday (2:30 p.m.) should its game get rained out Wednesday.
D South
Tuesday
• No. 9 Rangeley at No. 1 Richmond, 3:30 p.m.
This story will be updated.