NEW VINEYARD — A young boy was injured critically Monday when his leg was severed by the bucket of a front-end loader.

The 4-year-old child was with his grandfather, who is his legal guardian, at a family gravel pit off Anson Valley Road, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

At some point the grandfather turned his attention away and the child got under the bucket, which was in the air, he said.

“It was at that point the bucket lost hydraulic pressure, lowered and captured both legs of the child, severing one,” Nichols said.

The grandfather wrapped up the child’s leg to try to stop the bleeding. He then drove the bucket-loader about a half-mile to get to a truck to take the child to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, he said.

The child was taken later by a LifeFlight medical helicopter to a Boston hospital, Nichols said.

“There is no doubt that the actions taken by the grandfather saved the child’s life,” Nichols said.

Farmington police Officer Ryan Rosie alerted Franklin County deputies about the incident just before 2 p.m. He had stopped a car for speeding and erratic driving when he discovered the driver was delivering a severed leg to the hospital for possible reattachment to a young child. Rosie escorted the car the rest of the way to the hospital.

Deputies Keith Madore, Sgt. Nathan Bean, Chief Deputy Steven Lowell and Lt. David Rackliffe went to the Anson Valley Road scene to investigate, and Detective Stephen Charles went to the hospital to start an investigation there.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.