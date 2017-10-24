WATERVILLE — Customer Service: Seven Ways to Engage Your Target Audiences on Social Media will be the topic of the next Business Breakfast set to begin at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College’s campus, 180 West River Road.

Greg Glynn, of Nancy Marshall Communications, will cover tips on how businesses and organizations can better engage their target audiences on social media and email by seeing the world from their eyes and also how to measure the effectiveness of your communications.

Glynn is an account supervisor at the communications company in Augusta. He specializes in coordinating media coverage, news conferences and press releases; all things broadcast; public relations and marketing; and conducts NMC’s media training sessions.

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce holds monthly informative presentations on a variety of educational business topics at Thomas College.

The cost of the Business Breakfast is $18 for members, $25 at the door and for non-members. Breakfast is included with the reservation.

The sponsors for the Business Breakfast are AT&T; People’s United Bank; Higgins & Bolduc Insurance; Nicholson, Michaud & Company; O’Donnell, Lee, McCowan & Phillips, LLC; the printer sponsor Morning Sentinel, a division of MaineToday Media, Inc., and radio sponsor MIX107.9.

To register, email [email protected] or call 873-3315.

