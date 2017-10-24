WATERVILLE — Central Maine Converge and Create Weekend is set for Nov. 17 and 18 at Thomas College.

The two-day event is for innovators, creators, technologists and entrepreneurs interested in learning how to turn an idea into a business or venture. Participants will be engaged in thought provoking keynotes, workshops, breakout sessions and networking with experts in their field.

The Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation at the college in conjunction with the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, Central Maine Growth Council, Waterville Creates!, Waterville Public Library and CGI will host the inaugural event, according to a news release from the college.

“We are ecstatic to bring this event to central Maine. This area is filled with people who have a dream or idea — and we hope to provide them with the resources to bring those dreams to life,” said Mike Duguay, executive director of Thomas College’s Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation, according to the release.

Keynote addresses will be given by Bonnie Rukin, of Slow Money Maine, and Jess Knox, Venture Hall co-founder and president.

Breakout sessions include Nate Towne, of Christopher Hastings Confections; Amber Lambke, president and CEO of Maine Grains; and representatives from both Maine Crisp Co. and North Circle Studio.

Business startup resource providers also will be available, they include: Maine Technology Institute, Maine Small Business Development Centers, SCORE, Coastal Enterprises, INC., Maine Venture Fund, Department of Agriculture and more.

Registration will cost $35 for the general public and is free for college students.

For more information and register, visit eventbrite.com/e/central-maine-converge-and-create-weekend-tickets-38299694417 .

