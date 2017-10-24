River Road in Windham will be shut down indefinitely Tuesday evening because of a vehicle rollover, said the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center.

The accident occurred on the stretch of River Road between Route 302 and Gray Road. A dispatcher at the communications center described the rollover as serious and warned drivers to avoid the area because River Road could be shut down for several hours.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

