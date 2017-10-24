Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area will offer a nine-week Grief through the Holidays support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one.

The time limited bereavement group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, starting Nov. 7, at the Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area Community Center, 304 Main St. in Waterville.

The group will be facilitated by trained hospice volunteers.

For more information, contact Jillian Roy, adult and youth bereavement services coordinator, at 873-3615, ext. 19, or [email protected].

Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area serves 27 communities in central Maine. It exists to provide non-medical support to individuals and their families during the last phases of life, to loved ones throughout the grieving process, and to educate the community on issues related to death and grieving.

Bereavement services are available to anyone who has sustained loss either through illness or unexpectedly. HVWA is volunteer-based and community funded.

For more information about the free end-of-life and grief support services offered by HVWA call 873-3615 or visit www.hvwa.org.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.