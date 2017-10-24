SOMERVILLE — A Halloween Harvest Party is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, at Pumpkin Vine Farm, 217 Hewett Road.

Participants of all ages can learn how to make a corn husk doll or create a mini acorn pumpkin. Costumes are welcome, but not required, as every child will receive a free Tennessee dancing gourd, a traditional Southern toy grown right here on the farm.

Event organizers will be pressing cider, and there will be donuts and spooky cookies for sale. Those who attend can sample heirloom squash varieties, hot off the grill, and enjoy the bounty and beauty of the farm in fall.

The farm also will host wildlife biologist Geri Vistein for a special talk on Farming with Coyotes, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5. This presentation is relevant to farmers and non-farmers alike. For more informaiton, visit CoyoteLivesinMaine.com.

For more information about the farm, visit pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com email [email protected] or call 549-3096.

