The Humane Society Waterville Area Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at a new location, the Fairfield Community Center, 61 Water St. in Fairfield.

The event, sponsored by Friends of the Shelter, will feature crafts, refreshments, raffles and a bake sale. Proceeds will benefit the shelter.

For more information, call 631-1874.

