AUGUSTA

Monday at 8:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Street.

9:18 a.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Tall Pines Way.

11:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Street.

11:38 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Civic Center Drive and Garden Court.

12:04 p.m., a criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:07 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Gage Street.

12:09 p.m., simple assault was reported on Patterson Street.

12:15 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bunny Street.

1:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

1:47 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Civic Center Drive.

3:32 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Crossing Way.

4:01 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Baldwin Street.

9:38 p.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Water Street.

11:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

11:10 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

11:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Tuesday at 12:23 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Street.

6:58 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Hospital Street.

GARDINER

Monday at 12:02 p.m., harassment was reported on West Hill Road.

1:53 p.m., a suspicious incident was reported on School Street.

2:34 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Karen Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Monday at 12:37 p.m., a 63-year-old Hallowell woman was issued a summons on a charge of having dogs at large, after an animal complaint was made on Winthrop Street.

5:16 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Richardson Lane.

10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

Tuesday at 3:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nye Road.

JEFFERSON

Sunday at an unidentified time, a 40-year-old Waldoboro man was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, on Augusta Road.

MONMOUTH

Monday at 4:09 p.m., a well-being check was performed on U.S. Route 202.

