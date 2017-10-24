AUGUSTA
Monday at 8:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Street.
9:18 a.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Tall Pines Way.
11:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Franklin Street.
11:38 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Civic Center Drive and Garden Court.
12:04 p.m., a criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.
12:07 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Gage Street.
12:09 p.m., simple assault was reported on Patterson Street.
12:15 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bunny Street.
1:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
1:47 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Civic Center Drive.
3:32 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Crossing Way.
4:01 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Baldwin Street.
9:38 p.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Water Street.
11:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
11:10 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
11:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
Tuesday at 12:23 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Street.
6:58 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Hospital Street.
GARDINER
Monday at 12:02 p.m., harassment was reported on West Hill Road.
1:53 p.m., a suspicious incident was reported on School Street.
2:34 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Karen Avenue.
HALLOWELL
Monday at 12:37 p.m., a 63-year-old Hallowell woman was issued a summons on a charge of having dogs at large, after an animal complaint was made on Winthrop Street.
5:16 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Richardson Lane.
10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.
11:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
Tuesday at 3:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nye Road.
JEFFERSON
Sunday at an unidentified time, a 40-year-old Waldoboro man was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, on Augusta Road.
MONMOUTH
Monday at 4:09 p.m., a well-being check was performed on U.S. Route 202.