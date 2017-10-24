SKOWHEGAN — The Skowhegan Public Works Department will pick up leaves on all streets that have curbing and storm drainage systems to ensure the storm drain systems continue to work properly and do not become plugged with leaves and brush.

Leaves and brush should be separated and raked out beyond to the edge of the road but not so far as to impede traffic. Residents may also dispose of leaves by taking them to the town’s Transfer Station for composting.

The town will continue to pick up leaves and brush with this schedule as long as the weather permits.

Leaf and brush pickup schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 24, on streets west of Main Street.

Wednesday, Oct. 25, on streets west of Madison Avenue.

Thursday, Oct. 26, on streets east of Main Street.

Friday, Oct. 27, on streets east of North Avenue.

Monday, Oct. 30, on streets between North Avenue and Madison Avenue.

Tuesday, Oct. 31, on streets west of Main Street.

Wednesday, Nov. 1, on streets west of Madison Avenue.

Thursday, Nov. 2, on streets east of Main Street.

Friday, Nov. 3, on streets east of North Avenue.

For more information call 474-6911.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.