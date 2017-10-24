

A view from the fire tower atop Old Speck Mountain in Grafton Notch.

GRAFTON TOWNSHIP — Fire crews Tuesday morning will resume battling a large woods fire off North Road near Silver Stream and Success Pond, Newry Fire Chief Bruce Pierce said Monday night.

Pierce said he thinks the fire is somewhat contained, and crews will be on scene monitoring it overnight.

The fire was called in at 2:15 p.m. Monday and was estimated to be about one to two acres, Pierce said. However, wind fanned flames over an estimated 8 to 10 acres, he said.

A helicopter was called to assist, as well as Maine Forest Service and surrounding towns.

Crews from Greenwood, Woodstock, Bethel, Newry and Errol, N.H., were among the departments dispatched to the scene.

The fire was believed to be on private land, northwest of Grafton Notch State Park and Old Speck Mountain in Oxford County near the New Hampshire border.

