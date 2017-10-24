Maine State Police say a Limestone man was injured Monday night when he flipped his truck after trying to light a cigarette while driving in Woodland.
Ryan Lowell, 29, was driving through the Aroostook County town on Route 161 around 8 p.m. when he lost control of his Ford F-250 pickup, drove off an embankment, flipped end over end and crashed through several trees. The truck came to rest on its roof in a field, according to Cpl. Chuck Michaud.
Police said Lowell had been trying to light a cigarette when he dropped his lighter and became distracted while trying to find it. Lowell was taken to Cary Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
State police said in a Facebook post that the accident is an example of how seat belts save lives.