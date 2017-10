IN BENTON, Tuesday at 1:52 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Asher Farms Mobile Home Park.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 3:36 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pond Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 6:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

10:50 a.m., vandalism was reported on South Street.

11:14 a.m., theft was reported on High Street.

Noon, harassment was reported on Porter Hill Road.

11:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Orchard Street.

IN HARMONY, Monday at 10:57 a.m., vandalism was reported on Chadbourne Road.

IN JAY, Monday at 3:47 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Franklin Road.

IN MERCER, Monday at 7:38 p.m., theft was reported on West Sandy River Road.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 10:18 a.m., a bail violation was reported on Madawaska Road.

5:16 p.m., threatening was reported on St. Albans Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 5:13 p.m., a scam was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 11:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

4:13 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Commerce Drive.

6:46 p.m., trespassing was reported on Big Bird Street.

7:26 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

7:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

7:52 p.m., a scam was reported on Water Street.

9:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

Tuesday at 3:17 a.m., trespassing was reported on North Avenue.

8:30 a.m., a car burglary was reported on Court Street.

IN STRONG, Tuesday at 4:42 a.m., a structure fire was reported on West Freeman Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:29 a.m., threatening was reported on Wilson Street.

10:45 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart.

10:58 a.m., threatening was reported on Colby Street.

11:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

11:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ursula Street.

11:46 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Autumn Street.

1:11 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

3:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

6:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Pleasant Street.

7:51 p.m., an assault was reported on College Avenue.

8:46 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Central Avenue.

Tuesday at 2:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 3:16 p.m., a burglary was reported on Butterfield Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:42 a.m., Lesli Faye Ware, 42, of Fairfield, was arrested on two warrants.

7:45 a.m., Samantha Rose White, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:19 p.m., Jennifer Dennis, 31, of Oakland, was arrested on a probation hold.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at10:45 a.m., Jeffrey J. St. Peter, 51, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of shoplifting.

