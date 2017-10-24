TOPSHAM — Sam Smith scored with 7:21 to play in the second overtime period to lift No. 5 Mt. Blue to a 2-1 win over No. 4 Mt. Ararat in a Class A North boys soccer quarterfinal Tuesday.

The Cougars opened the scoring with 7:32 to play in the opening half, and Mt. Ararat’s Sebastian Scherry tied the contest just past the 10-minute mark of the second.

GIRLS SOCCER

MADISON 2, LISBON 0: Emily Edgerly and Sydney LeBlanc each scored a goal to lift the No. 2 Bulldogs to the Class C South quarterfinal win in Madison.

Jillian Holden and Ashley Emery had an assist each for Madison (14-1-0). Lauren Hay made five saves. The Bulldogs now host No. 3 Traip in a semifinal game at 3 p.m., Friday.

Savannah Fisher made 24 saves for the Greyhounds (10-5-1).

MCI 2, JOHN BAPST 1: The Huskies scored twice in the first half and then held on for the Class B North quarterfinal win in Orono.

Sydney Morton and Alex Mason scored for the No. 13 MCI (8-8-0), which travels to face Hermon on Saturday.

“We weathered a storm,” MCI coach Autumn Pepin said. “They played well in the second half, and we weathered it.”

Tina Zephir scored for No. 5 John Bapst (12-4-0).

RICHMOND 10, PINE TREE 1: Caitlin Kendrick had six goals and an assist to lead the host Bobcats to the Class D South quarterfinal win.

Destiny Anair added three goals and three assists for top-seeded Richmond (10-1-0) while Abby Johnson had the other goal. Sydney Tilton and Kennedy Chandler combined to make three saves. The Bobcats will host No. 4 Rangeley on Friday in the semifinals.

Taylor Waterman had the goal for Pine Tree (7-6-1) while Natalie Marden made 12 saves.

GREELY 4, FREEPORT 0: Skyler Cooney scored on Greely’s first shot on goal 77 seconds into the game and the No. 3 Rangers went on to a victory over No. 6 Freeport in a Class B South quarterfinal.

Greely (12-3) advances to Saturday’s regional semifinal against either No. 2 Oak Hill (13-1) or No. 7 Cape Elizabeth (9-6). That game, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed because of rain.

Anna DeWolfe also scored for Greely to make it 2-0 at halftime.

Julia Martel and Brooke Obar scored 42 seconds apart in the second half to put the game out of reach.

Greely freshman Camille Clement and Katie Steinberg combined on the shutout, with seven saves by Clement and one by Steinberg, who played the final 14 minutes in net.

Carly Intraversato made 17 saves for Freeport (11-5).

The victory extended Greely’s winning streak to eight games.

