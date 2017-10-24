Three people were arrested Monday for allegedly selling heroin and fentanyl in the Sanford area.

Agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency for two months have been investigating the trio for sales in the area, according to police.

Mallory Marcheterre, 25, Michael Randall, 30, and Venessa Fontaine, 30, all of Ledgestone Court in Sanford, were arrested Monday as Macheterre and Randall arrived at the Sanford home following a trip to the Lowell and Lawrence, Massachusetts, area to buy heroin and fentanyl, according to police.

The arrests were made with assistance from MDEA agents, federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents, Maie State Police with a police dog and Sanford police. Investigators found 68 grams of heroin/fentanyl in a vehicle and 14 grams inside the home, police said.

All three were charged with unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, a Class C crime.

Randall’s bail was set at $15,000 cash. Bail for Marcheterre and Fontaine was set at $10,000 cash each. All three are being held at York County Jail pending appearances in Springvale District Court Wednesday morning.

