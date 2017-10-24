WATERVILLE — Nearly 400 residents from the Augusta and Waterville area joined the Kennebec Valley Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease on Oct. 16 at Head of Falls. Participants raised $54,075 to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.

In Maine alone, there are more than 27,000 pople living with the disease and 69,000 caregivers. In the United States, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 15 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, according to a news release from Drew Wyman, director of communications, Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter.

Fundraising for the event continues through the end of the calendar year. To make a donation or for more information, visit alz.org/walk.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.