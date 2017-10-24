Corsetti’s, an Italian restaurant in Westbrook, is notifying customers that its payment-processing system was hacked and customer card data likely stolen between May and September.

Corsetti’s said in a written statement that its card-processing software was hacked by an outside source, and that a virus was installed in the system. The restaurant said it is working with law enforcement and the provider of its point-of-sale system to determine the scope of the breach and identify and apprehend the perpetrator. The system has been secured and is no longer at risk, it said.

In the meantime, it is urging customers who may have been affected to contact their bank to request new credit or debit cards, change any personal identification numbers associated with those cards, and review their bank account statements closely.

Corsetti’s also recommended that customers enact a 90-day fraud alert with the three major credit reporting bureaus – Equifax, Experian and TransUnion – and request a temporary freeze on their credit report. A credit freeze prevents unauthorized parties from accessing a credit report.

The restaurant said customers should contact their financial institution and law enforcement officials if they notice any suspicious activity on their account statements.

