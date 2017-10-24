SACO — Sixth-ranked Westbrook High got a goal in each half and played a suffocating defense to defeat No. 4 Biddeford 2-0 in the Class A South field hockey championship game at Hill Stadium Tuesday night.

The victory lifted the Blazes (13-4) into the Class A state title game for the first time since 1980. Westbrook will play North A champ Skowhegan on Saturday at Falmouth High.

Westbrook captain Avery Tucker scores the first goal of the Class A South finals against Biddeford on Tuesday. Portland Press Herald photo by Ben McCanna Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Avery Tucker scored on a breakaway with 3:28 left in the first half to give Westbrook a 1-0 lead.

Maddison LeBeau scored off a penalty corner with 13:19 left in the second half to make it 2-0.

Biddeford, which finished 14-3, did not get a shot on goal until just 10:08 remained in the game.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.