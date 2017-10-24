SACO — Sixth-ranked Westbrook High got a goal in each half and played a suffocating defense to defeat No. 4 Biddeford 2-0 in the Class A South field hockey championship game at Hill Stadium Tuesday night.
The victory lifted the Blazes (13-4) into the Class A state title game for the first time since 1980. Westbrook will play North A champ Skowhegan on Saturday at Falmouth High.
Avery Tucker scored on a breakaway with 3:28 left in the first half to give Westbrook a 1-0 lead.
Maddison LeBeau scored off a penalty corner with 13:19 left in the second half to make it 2-0.
Biddeford, which finished 14-3, did not get a shot on goal until just 10:08 remained in the game.