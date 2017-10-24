A woman was killed Tuesday evening when her car went off the road and into a wooded area in Sanford.

The woman died at the scene of the crash, in the vicinity of 81 Sam Allen Road, said Sanford Police Chief Thomas Connolly Jr. Her name will not be released until her relatives have been notified.

Sam Allen Road has been closed to traffic.

The woman was driving alone and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported at 5:31 p.m.

Sanford Fire Department and Rescue crews responded to the crash.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.