SACO — The big question coming into the Class B South field hockey season was: How good will York High be?

York, the three-time defending state champion, had graduated eight seniors, including the best player in the state, Lily Posternak.

From left, York's Sydney Bouchard, Barbara Conradt and Cassandra Reinertson celebrate after Conradt scored during the Class B South final against Poland on Tuesday in Saco.

Turns out the Wildcats are still pretty good.

Top-ranked York got two goals from Sydney Bouchard to defeat third-seeded Poland 3-1 in the regional championship game Tuesday at Hill Stadium.

The victory gave the Wildcats their 12th regional championship in 14 years and sent them to the Class B state final for the fifth consecutive season.

“It was fun to watch,” said Coach Barb Marois. “I’m really pleased with how we played today.”

York (14-2-1) will meet Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield in the state game Saturday at Falmouth High, the time to be determined.

Poland (12-5) was making its first appearance in a regional final.

“I’m so proud of this team,” said Bouchard, who scored the overtime winner in the semifinals. “I knew that we could do it. It’s just so surreal that it’s actually happening.”

Bouchard said the Wildcats were fueled by the doubts this year.

“A lot of people said, ‘They lost all those seniors from last year, let’s see what they can do this year,’ ” she said. “A lot of it is just trying to prove people wrong. We’re still going to be a good team and our coach has led us to a lot of places.”

Bouchard opened the scoring with 16:45 left in the half when she took a pass from Jessa Smith in the middle of the circle, stickhandled through three defenders in tight quarters, then sniped a low shot inside the left post.

Barbara Conradt made it 2-0 with 9:27 left in the half. Smith chopped a pass to her from the right, the ball lifting into the air before Conradt batted it past Poland goalie Ashton Sturtevant, who finished with nine saves.

York controlled most of the game but the Knights came at them in spurts, pressuring the defense.

“I’m really proud of how the girls played,” said Poland Coach Kayla Royer. “They showed a lot of character and heart.”

But they often were turned back by a York defense that was determined to hold the lead.

“Once we got the lead, you have to stay with it and discipline yourself,” said York defender Emlyn Patry.

Bouchard made it 3-0 off a penalty corner with 21:57 remaining, a high shot that somehow made it through a maze of players. Poland then pulled within 3-1 with 11:36 left when Autumn Willis scored during a scramble on a penalty corner.

After that, Marois called a timeout to settle the Wildcats.

“I just told them we were fine,” she said. “We made a little mistake and gave up a goal on a corner. We’ll bounce back from this. Take care of the ball and finish the game out.”

