WATERVILLE — The Albert S. Hall School will host its second Mayoral Forum at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the school.

The mayoral candidates, Nick Isgro, John Levesque and Erik Thomas, will answer questions posed from fourth- and fifth-grade students.

“This is a chance for students to learn about the leaders in the community and their ideas,” said Uri Lessing, fifth-grade teacher and facilitator, according to a news release from the school. “It’s also a chance for candidates to connect with the children in the community they want to serve.”

This event is organized and sponsored by the Albert S. Hall School Community Board, a student organization that creates social events, community projects and charity events.

The event is not open to the public. However, the event will be recorded and broadcast on Central Maine CATV.

For more information, call Lessing at 660-3606.

