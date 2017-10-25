Gov. Paul LePage has 10 days to decide whether to sign a marijuana bill adopted by state legislators in special session Monday.

The two-term Republican has sent mixed messages on the measure that passed in both houses but fell shy of the two-thirds majority required to override a gubernatorial veto.

CANNABIS Q&A Q: What did the state Legislature do about marijuana at its special session Monday? A: The House and the Senate passed L.D. 1650, a regulatory bill created by the Joint Select Committee on Marijuana Legalization Implementation. The House passed it 81-50, and the Senate 22-9. (They took several votes, but these were the final ones.) The margins aren’t enough to fend off a gubernatorial veto. Q: Wait, before we get to the veto, didn’t Maine already legalize recreational marijuana? A: Yes, voters legalized adult-use cannabis last fall. The Marijuana Legalization Act became law in January, but lawmakers delayed implementation of everything but home grow and possession until February 2018 to give lawmakers time to set up the rules for the new market. Q: So doesn’t that mean the marijuana regulatory bill becomes law? A: Not yet. The bill now goes to Gov. Paul LePage, a staunch marijuana opponent, for his review. He can sign the bill into law, veto it and send it back to the Legislature, or allow it to become law without his signature. Q: How does a veto work? A: LePage has 10 days from the receipt of a bill approved by the Legislature to veto it. That means the last day he can veto it is Nov. 3 (Sundays don’t count). The state Legislature can override a veto, but it needs to have the support of two-thirds of lawmakers present for the vote to do so. That’s why those margins were important. If none of the votes change, and the same people show up for an override vote, LePage’s veto would kill the marijuana bill in the House. Q: What happens if LePage vetoes the bill? A: For a while, nothing changes. Under the part of the Marijuana Legalization Act approved by voters last fall, people can still grow up to six mature marijuana plants on their property and possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana for personal use. The rulemaking and licensing needed to move ahead with the commercial aspects of the law remain on hold until February 2018. Unless the state does something else, like extend the moratorium it put in place to give itself time to write the rules, the full law goes into effect then. Q: How is the regulatory bill different from the voter-approved legalization law? A: There are many differences – the regulatory bill is more than 75 pages long, while the voter-approved law is just 10. The regulatory bill sets a 20 percent retail and excise tax, eliminates the grow cap, requires towns to opt into the marijuana market and sets a two-year residency requirement for licenses. It forbids the gifting of marijuana, drive-through windows, online sales and home delivery. The voter law has a 10 percent sales tax, an 800,000-square-foot grow limit (about 18 acres), requires towns to opt out of the marijuana market and gives license preferences to marijuana caregivers. – Penelope Overton, staff writer

Now people on both sides of the marijuana debate are waiting to see whether LePage will sign the bill, veto it or let it become law without his signature.

LePage is a staunch marijuana critic, calling it a “deadly” gateway drug, but occasionally he has suspended that opposition, or put limits on it.

In 2014, at a political debate hosted by the Maine Chamber of Commerce at the height of his re-election campaign, LePage said he could see himself supporting legalization, taxation and regulation of recreational marijuana if it was the result of a referendum vote. His six-word reply – “if it were a referendum, yes” – to the moderator’s question made LePage the most marijuana-friendly candidate on the stage that night.

In January, LePage signed a proclamation certifying the contested results of the legalization referendum after hinting that he might not.

CONFLICTING SIGNALS ON POSITION

Those who support the marijuana bill are clinging to these examples in the hope that LePage will sign the bill and launch the commercial market in Maine. To them, the bill approved by the Legislature is the culmination of the referendum drive, spelling out the tax and licensing rules needed to allow commercial cultivation and retail sales.

“The bill passed by significant margins in both houses,” said Sen. Roger Katz, R-Augusta, who co-chaired the special committee that drafted the legislation. “I’m mindful of the fact that the governor has said he would be respectful of the referendum results. We will be reaching out to the governor tomorrow to ask him to sign the bill. We hope that he will.”

Katz said he will urge LePage to talk to Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who opposed legalization during that state’s referendum but accepted the results, eventually ushering in the nation’s first recreational marijuana regulatory system. During heated debate Monday in Augusta, Katz urged lawmakers who opposed the referendum to “channel your inner Hickenlooper” and move from legalization to implementation.

But LePage’s abbreviated debate comment and his reluctant referendum certification are likely the exception to the rule for the governor when it comes to cannabis.

During last year’s Question 1 campaign, LePage released a video in which he said marijuana is “not just bad for Maine, it can be deadly.” He said legalization would lead to an increase in traffic fatalities, like it had in Colorado, something state officials there denied was the case. And he said accidental ingestion of recreational cannabis could kill Maine children and pets.

PROPONENTS SEEKING MORE SUPPORT

Just last week, LePage joined forces with House Minority Leader Ken Fredette to introduce a governor’s bill that would extend the moratorium on the rulemaking, licensing and regulatory parts of the voter-approved law needed to start commercial cultivation and sales, from February 2018 to January 2019. That bill died Monday, but it suggests LePage isn’t ready to launch an adult-use market in Maine.

“I won’t speak for the governor, but he wouldn’t submit a moratorium bill if he liked where we were headed,” Fredette said last week. Monday, Fredette claimed that House Republicans had dealt a “potentially fatal blow to (a) flawed marijuana bill” because the “Legislature clearly does not have enough votes to move this bill forward over a governor’s veto.”

LePage himself is not yet saying what he’ll do. A spokesman would only lay out legislative options Tuesday, but didn’t reveal the governor’s plans.

Supporters of the bill took a short break Tuesday to recover from a 12-hour special session, but began mapping out strategy by late afternoon.

The state chapter of the Marijuana Policy Project sent out a statement titled “FLASHBACK” that included a clip of LePage’s debate comments and urged him to support what David Boyer, the project’s director, referred to as a campaign pledge. Boyer posted lawmakers’ votes on the bill on Facebook to congratulate supporters, and asked advocates to lobby those lawmakers who had voted no.

“I think we can pick up votes, definitely,” Boyer said. “We are confident we can get enough people for an override.”

IF BILL VETOES, LEGISLATURE RETURNS

If LePage vetoes the bill, the Legislature would reconvene to vote on the bill again. It would need the support of two-thirds of those present to survive the veto. Katz said Tuesday that he and his committee co-chairman, state Rep. Teresa Pierce, D-Falmouth, are talking with colleagues who voted against the legislation Monday to see if they can alleviate any of their concerns about the bill.

“This isn’t about legalization anymore,” Katz said. “That train has left the station. This is about taxing and regulating marijuana. About taking a thing that the people supported at referendum, a thing that I didn’t vote for, by the way, and doing it as well as we can. I think if we explain the bill like that, we can get it over the finish line.”

Penelope Overton can be contacted at 791-6463 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: PLOvertonPPH

