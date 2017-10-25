DALLAS — A guitar played by Bob Dylan at notable concerts in 1970s is expected to sell for more than $300,000 when it goes up for auction next month.

Heritage Auctions said the 1963 Martin D-28 acoustic guitar that once belonged to the singer-songwriter will be offered up Nov. 11 in Dallas. Heritage says Dylan played the guitar through his set at George Harrison’s Concert for Bangladesh in New York City in 1971 and during his Rolling Thunder Revue tour in 1975-76.

A photo shows Bob Dylan playing a 1963 acoustic guitar that will be auctioned Nov. 11.

The guitar is being sold by Larry Cragg, who was Dylan’s guitar repairman when Cragg bought it from him in 1977. The original receipt from the purchase, which is included in the offering, notes that the guitar was bought for $500.

Though a musician himself, Cragg said he’s never played the guitar and it’s been kept in in a humidity- and temperature-controlled environment.

“It has the same bridge pins, everything is just like it was when he had it … 40 years ago,” said Cragg, who has a San Francisco business renting vintage instruments and has had a long career as a guitar technician and repairman, working with the likes of Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Carlos Santana, Jefferson Airplane and Neil Young.

