PRESQUE ISLE — The top seed is gone from the Class B North boys soccer tournament.

Chance Reed scored midway through the second half, lifting No. 8 Erskine Academy to a 1-0 win over No. 1 Presque Isle in a regional quarterfinal on Wednesday evening.

The Eagles (11-4-1) will play the winner of Thursday’s matchup between No. 4 Winslow and No. 12 Caribou in the regional semifinals on Saturday.

“We looked at this season as using every loss or bad play or bad decision as an opportunity to grow,” Erskine coach Carrie Larrabee said. “We’ve learned from those mistakes. Any situation we’ve found ourselves in, we’ve seen it before and built from it. Tonight was a result of that confidence from that.”

Reed’s half-volley on a Seth Reed through ball in the 62nd minute was soon met with plenty of anxious moments.

Not long after scoring the go-ahead goal, Chance Reed was sent off for his second yellow card of the match. Erskine played with 10 men over the final 15 minutes and relied on an outstanding effort from goalkeeper David McGraw (11 saves) to see the shutout through.

“He was absolutely incredible,” Larrabee said of McGraw. “The game was with him tonight, that’s for sure.”

Erskine turned several free kicks from dangerous areas into first-half scoring opportunities but could not cash in. In turn, Presque Isle (11-3-1) hit a crossbar and a post in the opening 40 minutes.

In the end, it came down to Erskine being able to successfully bunker down and hold the Wildcats at bay while playing down a man in the closing minutes. Presque Isle’s quickness on the ball and tactical organization made for some nervous moments.

“It was all about fending off their attack,” Larrabee said. “Man down, up 1-0, in a playoff game. Everybody had to come back and mark tight.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.