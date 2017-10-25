NEW YORK — The Federal Communications Commission is planning to vote in November on proposals to roll back ownership rules that were meant to support diverse voices in local media.

The newspaper and broadcasting industries have pushed for changes to the rules as they face growing online competition. Critics say dropping the rules will encourage media consolidation and hurt local voices and diversity.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said Wednesday at a congressional hearing that he wants to eliminate rules that, among other things, bar a company from owning both newspapers and TV stations in one market. It’s been in place since 1975 but exceptions have been allowed.

He also proposed scrapping limits on owning both local radio and TV stations, and would make it easier for one company to own more than one broadcast TV station in one market.

“The marketplace today is nothing like it was in 1975,” Pai said, adding that newspapers are shutting down and broadcast TV and radio stations are struggling, while competition from the internet, where Google and Facebook dominate in digital advertising, is rising.

The head of the National Association of Broadcasters, Dennis Wharton, said Wednesday that the limits have hurt TV broadcasters. He said the NAB supports Pai’s plan, and looks forward “to rational media ownership rules that foster a bright future for broadcasters.”

The head of Free Press, an advocacy group that opposes media consolidation, said Pai’s plan will hurt independent news sources.

“We need to strengthen local voices and increase viewpoint diversity, not surrender our airwaves to an ever-smaller group of giant conglomerates,” Craig Aaron said.

