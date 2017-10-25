WATERVILLE — Preschool teacher Sue Giguere has been awarded the 2017 Marcia Lovell Award for her 41 years of dedicated work with at-risk children and families, according to a news release from Erin Merrill, director of development at Educare Central Maine.

Giguere began her journey in 1976 as a teacher aide in day-care. She has been devoted to assuring even Maine’s youngest children receive the highest quality early care and education possible, according to the release.

Giguere can be observed smiling and laughing as she interacts with the 16 3- to 5-year-old children she cares for. She values the conversations she has with the children in her classroom, and regardless of the rigorous demands placed on today’s early educators, she never fails to be in the moment with a child, according to the release.

Marcia Lovell Awards are awarded to individual practitioners, representing the eight Department of Health and Human Services districts. Award recipients embody the spirit and zest for life for which Lowell was known and have shown a commitment to the ideals that Lowell held so dear.

This award recently was presented at the Maine Association for the Education of Young Children’s Fall Conference at Bowdoin College.

