GARDINER — A free Halloween dance party is planned for 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at SpinOff Studio, next to Johnson Park, 252 Water St.

The party is family friendly; all ages welcome.

Prior to the dance party, Gardiner Main Street will host store-to-store trick or treating and a children’s costume contest in the late afternoon.

SpinOff studios is a project of Independence Association and provides opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to discover their creative gifts. Like the original Spindleworks in Brunswick, SpinOff employs professional artist-mentors who receive specialized training to support people with disabilities as they experiment with and advance in artistic skills.

SpinOff currently supports more than 25 disabled artists, whose work is on sale in SpinOff’s Water Street gallery. Artists receive 75 percent of sale proceeds.

Independence Association is a half-century old provider of quality services to adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities including autism.

Independence Association was founded in Brunswick and today employs more than 200 people to serve 400-plus clients in Kennebec, Cumberland, Androscoggin, Sagadahoc and Lincoln counties.

For more information, contact Carlene Hill Byron at 504-5822 or [email protected].

