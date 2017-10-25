AUGUSTA
Tuesday at 8:35 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Western Avenue.
8:43 a.m., terrorizing was reported on South Chestnut Street.
9:36 a.m., needles were recovered on Crosby Street.
10:57 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Medical Center Parkway.
11:44 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Gilman Street.
1:45 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Court Street.
3 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Western Avenue.
3:04 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Gannett Street.
3:40 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bangor and Myrtle streets.
4:28 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Debra’s Place.
4:33 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Whitten Road.
4:47 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Hospital Street.
5:39 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gage Street.
6:04 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gage Street.
6:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Road.
6:53 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Quimby Street.
7:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Glenridge Drive.
8:03 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.
9:40 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Jefferson Street.
10:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
10:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.
10:36 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Eastern Avenue.
11:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.
Wednesday at 12:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
2:03 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on West River Road.
5:11 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Memorial Drive and Gage Street.
5:30 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Hospital Street.
FAYETTE
Tuesday at 7:11 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Richmond Mills Road.
GARDINER
Tuesday at 4:29 a.m., theft was reported on Old Brunswick Road.
7:13 p.m., theft was reported on Maine Avenue.
Wednesday at 12:26 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on the town waterfront.
HALLOWELL
Wednesday at 1:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday at 1:22 p.m., theft was reported on Puddledock Road.
MONMOUTH
Tuesday at 3:46 p.m., sex offenses were reported by a caller on Blue Road.
5:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blue Rock Road.
9:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Road.
Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blaisdell Road.
WINTHROP
Tuesday at 11:44 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Cross Road.