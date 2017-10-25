AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 8:35 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Western Avenue.

8:43 a.m., terrorizing was reported on South Chestnut Street.

9:36 a.m., needles were recovered on Crosby Street.

10:57 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Medical Center Parkway.

11:44 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Gilman Street.

1:45 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Court Street.

3 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Western Avenue.

3:04 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Gannett Street.

3:40 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bangor and Myrtle streets.

4:28 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Debra’s Place.

4:33 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Whitten Road.

4:47 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Hospital Street.

5:39 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gage Street.

6:04 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gage Street.

6:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Road.

6:53 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Quimby Street.

7:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Glenridge Drive.

8:03 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

9:40 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Jefferson Street.

10:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

10:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

10:36 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Eastern Avenue.

11:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

Wednesday at 12:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

2:03 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on West River Road.

5:11 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Memorial Drive and Gage Street.

5:30 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Hospital Street.

FAYETTE

Tuesday at 7:11 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Richmond Mills Road.

GARDINER

Tuesday at 4:29 a.m., theft was reported on Old Brunswick Road.

7:13 p.m., theft was reported on Maine Avenue.

Wednesday at 12:26 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on the town waterfront.

HALLOWELL

Wednesday at 1:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

MANCHESTER

Tuesday at 1:22 p.m., theft was reported on Puddledock Road.

MONMOUTH

Tuesday at 3:46 p.m., sex offenses were reported by a caller on Blue Road.

5:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blue Rock Road.

9:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Road.

Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blaisdell Road.

WINTHROP

Tuesday at 11:44 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Cross Road.

Read or Post Comments