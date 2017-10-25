AUGUSTA

Tuesday at 8:35 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Western Avenue.

8:43 a.m., terrorizing was reported on South Chestnut Street.

9:36 a.m., needles were recovered on Crosby Street.

10:57 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Medical Center Parkway.

11:44 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Gilman Street.

1:45 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Court Street.

3 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Western Avenue.

3:04 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Gannett Street.

3:40 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bangor and Myrtle streets.

4:28 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Debra’s Place.

4:33 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Whitten Road.

4:47 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Hospital Street.

5:39 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gage Street.

6:04 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gage Street.

6:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennedy Road.

6:53 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Quimby Street.

7:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Glenridge Drive.

8:03 p.m., property was recovered on Cony Street.

9:40 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Jefferson Street.

10:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

10:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

10:36 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Eastern Avenue.

11:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

Wednesday at 12:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

2:03 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on West River Road.

5:11 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Memorial Drive and Gage Street.

5:30 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Hospital Street.

FAYETTE

Tuesday at 7:11 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Richmond Mills Road.

GARDINER

Tuesday at 4:29 a.m., theft was reported on Old Brunswick Road.

7:13 p.m., theft was reported on Maine Avenue.

Wednesday at 12:26 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on the town waterfront.

HALLOWELL

Wednesday at 1:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

MANCHESTER

Tuesday at 1:22 p.m., theft was reported on Puddledock Road.

MONMOUTH

Tuesday at 3:46 p.m., sex offenses were reported by a caller on Blue Road.

5:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blue Rock Road.

9:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Road.

Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blaisdell Road.

WINTHROP

Tuesday at 11:44 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Cross Road.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.