OAKLAND — Messalonskee High School has announced its Students of the Month.

Senior Derrick Butler stands out for both his bowling skill — he recently qualified and competed in a national tournament in Ohio — and his genuine concern for classmates. Butler often volunteers to help fellow students with their work. He also energizes the academic atmosphere on a regular basis through his efforts to drive class discussions, according to a news release from the school.

Messalonskee High School Students of the Month, from left, are Dylan Mercier, Derrick Butler, Emma Ketch, Noah Cummings and Wade Carter. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Wade Carter and Noah Cummings, the junior class recipients for September and October respectively, are students who combine strong values with leadership qualities. Carter took the initiative to ensure that other students participated fully in the Homecoming Pep Rally relay competitions, while Cummings leads by example in the classroom, always taking a serious attitude regarding his learning, according to the release.

Sophomore winner Dylan Mercier is one of the most enthusiastic students to be found at the high school. On a given day, he might be singing and dancing when he enters the classroom or helping a classmate who is struggling with an assignment, according to the release.

Freshman Emma Ketch wanted to create awareness about the Childhood Cancer Campaign — but not just among her friends. She wanted to bring greater attention to the cause and so she took steps to make that happen, working with the administration to support a school-wide campaign to wear gold at school one recent Friday in recognition of those battling cancer.

She joined four other students, including the September junior class winner who could not be present for last month’s ceremony, at the monthly assembly in the Performance Arts Center.

As Messalonskee Principal Paula Callan said, “It goes without saying that this young lady is a take charge kind of gal,” according to the release.

The school also recognized the following Messalonskee Mid-Maine Technical Center Students of the Month at the assembly: Abbey Prescott, medical careers; Dean Simpson, information technology; and Sydney Orcutt, mass media communications.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.