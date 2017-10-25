IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 12:12 a.m., a report of a domestic disturbance was investigated on Lander Avenue.
IN CARTHAGE, Tuesday at 6:43 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Carthage Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:36 p.m., a fire involving a power line down and arcing was reported on Sandy River Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 9:56 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a traffic accident on East Ridge Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9 a.m., a complaint was investigated on Lawrence Avenue.
11:13 a.m., vandalism was reported on Savage Street.
1:06 p.m., shots were reported to have been fired on Middle Road.
9:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 2:38 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Quebec Street.
2:47 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Seamon Road.
IN JAY, Tuesday at 6:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Otis Street.
9:22 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 11:35 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Main Street.
IN MOSCOW, Tuesday at 6:27 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Mayfield Road. No action was required.
IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 6:29 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Mile Hill Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 10:01 a.m., a report of larceny or fraud was taken from Ward Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 12:25 p.m., a 15-year-old was arrested at Messalonskee High School on Messalonskee High Drive and charged with aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs.
IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 12:28 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Square Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 8:09 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mount Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 6:46 a.m., police made an arrest on Notch Road.
8:30 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Court Street.
11:13 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Harvey’s Park.
3:16 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
5:08 p.m., court paperwork was served on Waterville Road.
11:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jason Street.
IN SMITHFIELD, Tuesday at 6:48 p.m., hunting problems were reported on Smithfield Road.
IN SOLON, Tuesday at 4:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on South Main Street.
IN STRONG, Tuesday at 4:42 a.m., a structure fire was reported on West Freeman Road.
8:55 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Lambert Hill Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:44 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
8:16 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
8:24 a.m., an assault was reported at Motivational Services on Western Avenue.
9:14 a.m., drug offenses were reported at Mid-Maine Technical Center on Brooklyn Avenue.
9:35 a.m., threatening was reported on Redington Street.
10:47 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Boutelle Avenue.
11:43 a.m., a theft was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
12:48 p.m., a burglary was reported on Sanger Avenue.
1:57 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at the Hannaford supermarket at JFK Plaza.
3:08 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Chaplin Street.
5:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on The Concourse.
6:45 p.m., a noise was reported on Silver Street.
8:34 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.
Wednesday at 12:09 a.m., a noise was reported on High Street.
2:01 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported at the intersection of Carter Memorial Drive and Abenaki Road.
IN WELD, Wednesday at 6:32 a.m., a road hazard was reported near Anne’s Way and Dixfield Road.
7:30 a.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Center Hill Road.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 12:10 a.m., a noise was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:22 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Joe Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday, no time given, Kevin Granja, 27, of Salem, was arrested on a probation hold.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:27 p.m., Lewis Ernest Bachelder, 40, of Industry, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear and unpaid fines or fees.
4:10 p.m., Richard Thompson, 51, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:19 p.m., Jennifer Dennis, 31, of Oakland, was arrested on a probation hold.
Tuesday at 10:49 a.m., Christopher Hardison, 34, of Fairfield, was arrested on warrants,
Wednesday at 3:10 a.m., Michael Bakeman, 28, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 8:07 p.m., Terri Jean Cushman, 35, of Waterville, was arrested and charged with violating condition of release.
Also at 8:07 p.m., Robert Austin Greatorex, 27, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant and charged with violation of a protective order.
SUMMONSES
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 7:56 p.m., Alex F. Slocomb, 31, of Waterville, was summoned and charged with criminal operating after suspension.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 1:57 p.m., Bobby Charles Campbell, 51, of Waterville, was summoned and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
6:50 p.m., Jacqueline R. Stanley, 31, of Waterville, was summoned and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked.
8:34 p.m., Jeffrey A. Gush, 47, of Waterville, was summoned and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
10:15 p.m., Heather L. Lister, 48, of Waterville, was summoned and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to register vehicle.