Waterville’s annual holiday parade, the Parade of Lights, held the evening after Thanksgiving, has drawn thousands of families to Main Street for many years and serves as a kickoff to the holiday season.

The Children’s Discovery Museum is excited to adopt this event. The museum has been a staple in the central Maine community for many years and will relocate to a larger space in Waterville in spring 2019.

Organizers seek parade participants, vendors and donations.

For more information, visit www.kringleville.org or call the museum at 622-2209.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.