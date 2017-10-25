Waterville’s annual holiday parade, the Parade of Lights, held the evening after Thanksgiving, has drawn thousands of families to Main Street for many years and serves as a kickoff to the holiday season.
The Children’s Discovery Museum is excited to adopt this event. The museum has been a staple in the central Maine community for many years and will relocate to a larger space in Waterville in spring 2019.
Organizers seek parade participants, vendors and donations.
For more information, visit www.kringleville.org or call the museum at 622-2209.