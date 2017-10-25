The Boston Red Sox announced that Dustin Pedroia will be out for seven months after surgery on his left knee. That means that Pedroia will miss at least two months of the 2018 season.

Pedroia, 34, had surgery on the same knee last off-season, but was ready for the regular season. He re-injured the knee in April after a rough slide from Manny Machado. Pedroia played only 105 games. He batted .293 with a .761 OPS, and seven home runs.

The Red Sox described the surgery, performed in New York, as “cartilage restoration.”

With Pedroia missing part of the 2018 season, Boston needs to make other plans. They could rely on utility player Brock Holt, re-sign free agent Eduardo Nunez or search in the free agent or trade markets.

Pedroia has four years and $56 million left on his contract.

Pedroia’s surgery is the fourth undergone by Boston players this off-season. Left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez underwent “ligament reconstruction” on his right knee and will miss six months. First baseman Hanley Ramirez (left shoulder) and left-handed pitcher Robby Scott (left elbow) underwent minor surgeries and are expected to be ready for spring training.

