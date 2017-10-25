Tables are available to rent at the Fayette Historical Society Craft Fair set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Fayette Central School.
Rentals cost $15.
For more information, call Elaine Graf at 897-5296.
Historical society fundraiser is set for Nov. 18 at Fayette Central School.
Tables are available to rent at the Fayette Historical Society Craft Fair set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Fayette Central School.
Rentals cost $15.
For more information, call Elaine Graf at 897-5296.
Here at MaineToday Media we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use. Click here to flag and report a comment that violates our terms of use.