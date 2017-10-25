Tables are available to rent at the Fayette Historical Society Craft Fair set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Fayette Central School.

Rentals cost $15.

For more information, call Elaine Graf at 897-5296.

