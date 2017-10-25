Local and state police are investigating an incident in which two people were shot Wednesday night in the Hancock County town of Bucksport.

A dispatcher for the Bucksport Police Department said two people were shot in a home off Route 46, near Wight’s Apple Orchard. A person of interest was being interviewed by police late Wednesday night, but no one had been arrested.

The extent of the injuries to the shooting victims was not known.

State police were assisting Bucksport police in the investigation, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

