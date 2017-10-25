Sanford police said Karen Cavanaugh, 58, of Wells, was killed Tuesday evening when the vehicle she was driving went off the road and hit a tree.

Cavanaugh, who was alone in the 2014 Nissan Juke, died at the scene of the crash about 5:30 p.m. on Sam Allen Road, police said in a statement Wednesday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

PressHerald.com disables reader comments on certain news stories, including those dealing with sexual assaults and other violent crimes, personal tragedy, racism and other forms of discrimination.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.